Shelter-in-place in effect after chemical plant explosion in Kanawha County; injuries reported

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A 2-mile radius shelter-in-place is in effect Tuesday night after an explosion at the Chemours plant along West Dupont Avenue in Belle, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported around 10 p.m.

Dispatchers said there was “some type of explosion,” but the cause is unknown at this time.

James Mason, who’s with KCEAA, said they have their mass causality teams and mass triage teams ready -- just in case. There are reports of injuries but no specific details.

According to Metro 911, the shelter-in-place includes everyone between the Chelyan Bridge to Burning Springs. It includes all of Belle, Marmet, Chesapeake and Chelyan.

According to the Kanawha County Commission, the Kanawha County Emergency Operations Center has been activated. The number to reach it for non-emergency calls related to the incident is 304-746-8828.

Chemours released the following statement:

“An incident at one of the tenant companies at the Chemours site in Belle, West Virginia has resulted in a fire. Site responders are working to contain the fire. We have no further details at this time.”

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., tweeted, “Gayle and I are praying for those at the Chemours plant in Belle & for our brave first responders who are running to the fire tonight. I urge all those in and near Belle to stay tuned to local media & follow instructions from local officials.”

