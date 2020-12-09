Restaurant owners prepare to reopen doors to indoor dining

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) -

As some of Governor Andy Beshear’s recent mandates including indoor dining come to an end many restaurant owners prepare for next week.

The ban on indoor dining ends on December 13th and Governor Beshear has indicated he will not extend that.

Dr. Michael McKinney, the owner of the Brickhouse restaurant, says the last nine months have been a restaurant rollercoaster.

“It’s been very difficult. We had just finally gotten back to a full staff the first time ever since the shutdown and literally, it was the week prior and now we got shut down again,” said McKinney. “It’s been really tough you have people that are family that have been working for you for so long and you hate to lay people off during the holidays.”

Trying to continue operations while also following government guidelines.

“If you’re going to leave all of the retail open I can’t see that there’s a greater chance of you spreading Covid in my restaurant versus a mall with thousands of people. I just can’t see the difference in those two,” said McKinney.

Preparing to reopen their doors on Monday there is some positive light during a difficult few months.

“You know we have had a bad December and we are heading into January and February which we know are the worst two months of the year so it’s going to be tough,” said McKinney. “At least this time thankfully the governor has given us a notice that he is going to allow us to open back up so we can make plans.”

McKinney says he will continue to offer outdoor dining options for those who feel more comfortable eating outside.

