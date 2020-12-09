Principals talk about spring return for in-person class

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s Commissioner Jason E. Glass and the Department of Education’s Principals Advisory Counsel talked about returning to in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Beshear signed an executive order that suspended in-person learning on November 23, but elementary schools could return to in-person learning on December 7 if the school was not in the red zone.

Middle schools and high schools in Kentucky must continue virtual learning until January 4.

Glass says KDE will gather feedback from the state’s education community submitting recommendations to Governor Beshear to ultimately decide.

“What I’m trying to do is hear from as many groups and individuals as much as I can over these next few days so we are able to provide the governor with a recommendation that is informed by practitioners,” Glass said.

From a career and technical education (CTE) perspective Kevin Cook Principal at Pulaski County Area Technology Center said he believes in returning to in-person learning because of the data. “Hopefully, every district is going to do what is safe for their kids and for their staff,” he said.

Cook said that students are missing out on career opportunities

“Thinking about it from that perspective and about what we can do safely, the sooner I can get kids back into my CTE world, the better I can prepare them for (life) post-graduation,” Cook said.

Some schools in bigger areas like Jefferson and Fayette County believe it will be hard to return to in-person learning in January.

“I want to be back in school more than anyone,” said Jennifer Hutchison, principal at Picadome Elementary. “But I have a hard time arguing that that is the safest thing to do for my students and for my staff members.”

“An early spring date seems to be more realistic as a recommendation,” Shervita West, principal at Brandeis Elementary, said.

Glass acknowledged how difficult the decision is for Governor Beshear saying there is no perfect option.

“There is no consensus on what to do,” he said. “This is really a difficult thing to process through.”

