Pike County organizations layer the love with ‘Coats for Kids’

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville’s Coats for Kids program is working with Pikeville Rotary and The Appalachian Center for the Arts to provide kids in the area with new coats this winter.

The App is serving as the headquarters for this year’s tagging and bagging of the 3,000 coats purchased for kids in need. According to members of the rotary club, the partnership is all about giving back.

“There’s always a much greater need than the broader community can even imagine and this is just a small part of that,” said Pikeville Rotary member Rick Newsom.

Each coat will go to a designated child in Pike County, filling a need as the winter weather makes its way to the mountains. Volunteers said the entire project is only possible because of community support.

”Of course, due to the pandemic and the way things are now, it’s been solely just donations this year,” said Coats for Kids President. “And the Lord has blessed us right up to the last penny to be able to order the coats that we needed.

”But, according to organizers, help is still needed to get the “Jesus Loves You” tags on each jacket and separate them before they will be delivered to the appropriate places in a couple of weeks.

Blackburn said the time spent on the project goes toward a worthy cause, since the kids may not have coats without the program.

“Because I know that the Lord is reaching through our hands to children and to their families,” Blackburn said. “So, it means a lot to me to know that every child has a coat.”

Anyone interested in volunteering time to the cause can contact Blackburn at (606) 433-9700. Donations for next year’s program are accepted on the organization’s website.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.