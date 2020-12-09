Organization in one SWVA county awarded funds to help with past due utility bills

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Buchanan County Public Service Authority has been awarded funds to help county residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic pay their past due accounts.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports customers whose accounts now have past due status can receive aid if their ability to pay utility bills was impacted by the virus from March 1st until December 31st.

Individual residents and businesses affected by the pandemic and past due on their accounts may apply by appointment only at the Deel Office in Oakwood.

The program begins on December 14th, 2020 and runs through January 22nd, 2021 or until the funds are used up.

To make an appointment, call 276-935-5827.