Advertisement

Organization in one SWVA county awarded funds to help with past due utility bills

(WSAW)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 3:41 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Buchanan County Public Service Authority has been awarded funds to help county residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic pay their past due accounts.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports customers whose accounts now have past due status can receive aid if their ability to pay utility bills was impacted by the virus from March 1st until December 31st.

Individual residents and businesses affected by the pandemic and past due on their accounts may apply by appointment only at the Deel Office in Oakwood.

The program begins on December 14th, 2020 and runs through January 22nd, 2021 or until the funds are used up.

To make an appointment, call 276-935-5827.

Most Read

Fire kills one in Perry County
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 3 million COVID-19 tests in Kentucky, 20 deaths
Victims identified in Pike County Fire
Dr. Sandy Schuldheisz, a doctor in Somerset, and her husband Steve, are battling COVID-19. Dr....
Somerset doctor told there weren’t any hospital beds for her husband battling COVID-19
Brandon Wilson
Near-fatal incident: Kentucky parents arrested after child ingests drugs, police say

Latest News

Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Governor Andy Beshear (Source: WAVE 3 News)
AG Cameron tweets about fight to keep private, religious schools open in Kentucky
Kentucky teachers, school staff to be among first to receive COVID-19 vaccine
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expects the flu and COVID-19 will be be heavily...
What do I have? Cold, allergies, the flu, or COVID?
WYMT Sunny
Warming trend underway for the next several days