More than $10 million coming to Kentucky Nursing Homes

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WYMT) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Wednesday that 139 nursing homes in Kentucky will receive more CARES Act funds.

Kentucky nursing homes have previously received more than $180 million from the CARES ACT.

The $10,947,338 this round will go towards the nursing homes that have shown they have reduced COVID-19 in their facilities. The hope is that the funds will continue to protect Kentucky seniors and frontline workers, slowing the spread of COVID-19.

“With promising signs of a vaccine on the horizon, now is not the time to lose focus on slowing the spread of this virus. I’m proud my CARES Act is continuing to invest in protecting Kentucky seniors and frontline workers,” said Senator McConnell. “Kentucky’s healthcare heroes have received over $1.3 billion so far to fight the coronavirus. I’d like to applaud these medical professionals for their excellence in keeping our Commonwealth’s seniors healthy. As Senate Majority Leader, I will continue working to deliver additional relief for families, workers, small businesses, doctors, and nurses.”

President and CEO of Signature HealthCARE Joe Steier said these funds are coming at a critical point in time, “The $10 million funding assistance for quality COVID-19 care to all Kentucky centers helps save our elders and our staff at a time when our front line healthcare heroes are fighting the hardest amidst great uncertainty. This much-needed reward lets everyone know we are beating this virus and this funding will help us keep our doors open providing much-needed care for some of the most vulnerable in our Kentucky communities. We remain grateful to Leader McConnell for fighting for our elders and frontline healthcare heroes again and helping get this done!”

So far, McConnell’s CARES ACT has given more than $13 billion for assistance in Kentucky.

