Mingo County man facing charges following police chase

(KY3)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southern West Virginia man is facing a host of charges following a police chase in Pike County.

It happened Wednesday night on U.S. 119 near Meta. While traveling southbound on the busy road, a Kentucky State Police trooper clocked a vehicle going 95 mph in a 55 mph zone. When the trooper tried to pull the driver over, he took off.

Following an approximately five-mile chase on KY 1426 and KY 194 at speeds of up to 70 mph, officials say the driver, later identified as Donald Workman, of Williamson, West Virginia, lost control of the car, ran off the road and hit a tree.

In an arrest citation, police say they were able to take Workman into custody without any further incident. The citation states the suspect told police he took off because his license was suspended and he knew he had outstanding warrants.

He is charged with speeding, reckless driving, fleeing and evading and failure to wear a seat belt and was taken to the Pike County Detention Center.

