Mild temperatures continue with plenty of sunshine Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Sunny skies and warmer temperatures continue as we head into the last few days of the workweek.

Tonight and Tomorrow

We will see those clear skies tonight which will allow temperatures to drop into the mid-30s. Those valleys could be a lot colder though with temperatures possibly dropping into the upper 20s! With the clear skies, calm winds and cold temperatures we will all likely be waking up to some frost Thursday morning. Give your car some time to defrost before heading to work.

Mostly sunny skies continue Thursday with highs getting into the upper 50s to lower 60s. We will continue to see those clear skies Thursday night with overnight lows dropping into the lower 40s. Those valleys will likely get colder tomorrow night as well.

Extended Forecast

Highs will remain in the low to mid-60s Friday. Clouds will start to increase later Friday evening with overnight lows only dropping into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Showers return Saturday with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Those showers look to continue on and off throughout the day with a cold front approaching. We could see some gusty winds Saturday with that cold front, but nothing to be super worried about.

Showers and cloudy skies continue Sunday. Highs will get into the mid-40s early in the day and temperatures look to drop after that front moves through. If moisture sticks around with those cold temperatures, that rain might turn into snow showers. Models are very back and forth on this. We still have a few days to figure out this next system. If we do see snow, I don’t think a lot of it will stick since we will be very warm the next few days.

Cold temperatures return for the new workweek. Highs look to drop back into the upper 30s for Monday.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.