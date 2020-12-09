Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, four deaths on Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers on Wednesday.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported four deaths. The deaths were a 75-year-old woman from Lee County, a 55-year-old man, a 69-year-old man and an 88-year-old man from Owsley County. Knott County reported nine new cases bringing the total to 624 with 169 of those active. Lee County reported three new cases bringing the total to 323 with 113 of those active. There are nine new cases in Leslie County bringing the total to 361 with 157 of those active. Owsley County has one new case bringing the total to 260 with 117 of those active. Perry County reported 30 new cases bringing the total to 1,131 with 399 of those active. There are three new cases in Wolfe County bringing the total to 203 with 86 of those active.

The Bell County Health Department reported 16 new cases bringing the total to 1,458 with 150 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 41 new cases bringing the total to 1,711 with 378 of those active.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported 11 new cases and five probable cases in Clay County bringing the total to 1,003 with 399 of those active. Jackson County reported five new cases and four probable cases bringing the total to 438 with 115 of those active. Rockcastle County has five new cases and four probable cases bringing the total to 529 with 113 of those active.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 45 new cases bringing the total to 2,894 with 1,084 of those active.

The Knox County Health Department reported 31 new cases with three of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 1,455 with 193 of those active.

The Lawrence County Health Department reported 18 new cases bringing the total to 534 with 125 of those active.

