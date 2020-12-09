Advertisement

Kentucky utility assistance expiring December 31

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear and Energy Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman announce that Kentuckians will no longer receive assistance to pay overdue utility bills come the end of the year.

Kentuckians who are struggling to pay water sewer, electric and gas bills due to COVID-19 will receive help from the $15 million Healthy at Home Utility Assistance Fund. Those who qualify may receive up to $500 for water and wastewater bills and up to $400 to pay for gas or electricity.

The $15 million Healthy at Home Utility Assistance Fund expires December 31, 2020. If you are eligible for the funds, you are encouraged to apply now.

Money will be distributed statewide due to the partnering of Team Kentucky and Kentucky’s Community Action Network. An income 200% above the poverty line is needed in order to received funds.

“We know that many of the people who have been hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic also face the highest utility bills relative to their total income,” Governor Beshear said. “These one-time payments can make a huge difference in keeping the lights, water or heat on this winter. Kentuckians shouldn’t have to choose between feeding their families and keeping them warm.”

Applications are available on the Community Action Network of Kentucky website, or call 800-456-3452. Necessary documentation to obtain funds is listed on the website.

“We know there is great need and we are urging everyone who thinks they are eligible to apply for this funding,” said Secretary Goodman. “But please do it quickly. We don’t want you to miss out.”

