Kentucky teachers, school staff to be among first to receive COVID-19 vaccine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Teachers and school staff in Kentucky could be among the first in the state to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear said teachers and staff would have access to a vaccine after the initial group of front-line healthcare workers and long-term care facility staff and patients. They would be included in the same group as EMS workers.

“What it shows is that we’ve made our educators an absolute priority,” Beshear said. “We intend to reach them right after we’ve got the long-term care, our front-line health care workers working with COVID, EMS and they’re in that very next group.”

Beshear talked to school superintendents Friday and asked them to create a roster of staff members who would be willing to take the vaccine once it became available to them.

The governor’s vaccination plan could gain momentum soon.

The Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory council will consider Emergency Use Authorization for Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine candidate Thursday, with distribution expected shortly after approval.

Beshear told reporters Monday the state is still unsure of the logistics regarding vaccine distribution to educators and stressed flexibility from district superintendents regarding the process.

Beshear signed an executive order in November moving all public schools to remote learning, citing a spike in the state’s COVID-19 cases.

