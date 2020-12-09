Advertisement

Kentucky teachers, school staff to be among first to receive COVID-19 vaccine

(MGN)
By WAVE News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 3:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Teachers and school staff in Kentucky could be among the first in the state to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear said teachers and staff would have access to a vaccine after the initial group of front-line healthcare workers and long-term care facility staff and patients. They would be included in the same group as EMS workers.

“What it shows is that we’ve made our educators an absolute priority,” Beshear said. “We intend to reach them right after we’ve got the long-term care, our front-line health care workers working with COVID, EMS and they’re in that very next group.”

Beshear talked to school superintendents Friday and asked them to create a roster of staff members who would be willing to take the vaccine once it became available to them.

The governor’s vaccination plan could gain momentum soon.

The Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory council will consider Emergency Use Authorization for Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine candidate Thursday, with distribution expected shortly after approval.

Beshear told reporters Monday the state is still unsure of the logistics regarding vaccine distribution to educators and stressed flexibility from district superintendents regarding the process.

Beshear signed an executive order in November moving all public schools to remote learning, citing a spike in the state’s COVID-19 cases.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire kills one in Perry County
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 3 million COVID-19 tests in Kentucky, 20 deaths
Victims identified in Pike County Fire
Dr. Sandy Schuldheisz, a doctor in Somerset, and her husband Steve, are battling COVID-19. Dr....
Somerset doctor told there weren’t any hospital beds for her husband battling COVID-19
Brandon Wilson
Near-fatal incident: Kentucky parents arrested after child ingests drugs, police say

Latest News

Organization in one SWVA county awarded funds to help with past due utility bills
Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Governor Andy Beshear (Source: WAVE 3 News)
AG Cameron tweets about fight to keep private, religious schools open in Kentucky
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expects the flu and COVID-19 will be be heavily...
What do I have? Cold, allergies, the flu, or COVID?
WYMT Sunny
Warming trend underway for the next several days