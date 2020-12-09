Kentucky senate leaders announce 2021 legislative priorities

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Republican members of the Kentucky state senate say they will move to limit the Governor’s emergency powers, address police reform and move to pass an abortion bill that’s been vetoed by Gov. Beshear when the legislature reconvenes in the new year.

The Senate, like the state house, has a Republican supermajority. Senate leaders held a news conference Wednesday to outline their legislative priorities.

Lawmakers have just 30 days to pass bills when they convene on January 5th. With the COVID-19 pandemic still underway, it presents challenges.

“But those protocols of appropriately distancing, maintaining CDC guidelines will change the way we work somewhat,” said Senate President Robert Stivers.

Republican leaders in the senate say their top priorities deal with a bill to require doctors to save a baby’s life during botched abortions, a bill that has already been vetoed by the governor; and police reform in banning no-knock warrants in some circumstances.

But Sen. Damon Thayer says the big issue deals with curbing the Governor’s emergency or executive powers. He says Kentuckians sent a loud message on Election Day.

“They are very upset with a lot of decisions made by Governor Beshear. And they want to trim the sails so to speak of the executive branch,” said Sen. Thayer.

Lawmakers would normally pass a two-year spending plan in a 60-day, even-year session. But because of uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, they only passed a one year budget earlier this year, so one of the top priorities will be coming up with a one-year spending plan before they adjourn on March 30th.

“We have a better handle on that now. We know what we are living in, we know how to deal with it,” Sen. Stivers said.

Senators also believe Kentuckians would vote for a constitutional amendment that would allow them to call special sessions.

“I think the election was a cry for help from people, from around this commonwealth. And I think we have a mandate to act to act boldly and to act quickly,” said Sen. Thayer.

Sen. Stivers also said he believes they can have a safe session, saying there has not been one traceable COVID-19 outbreak tied back to lawmaker’s meeting.

Gov. Beshear’s communications director sent out a statement saying in part, “It’s unfortunate that the senate majority is focused on attacking Governor Beshear while the governor is focusing on defeating COVID-19 and saving lives...the next session should be about providing relief to individuals and businesses and investing in ways that create jobs and opportunities for Kentuckians.”

