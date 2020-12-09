Kentucky Blood Center in critical need of donations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As hospitals prepare to begin vaccinating people for COVID-19, normal operations are continuing, meaning maintaining the blood supply is still as important as ever.

It’s the giving season, and Kentucky Blood Center officials say they need members of the community to give blood this holiday season.

“The hospitals continue to transfuse blood at a normal to above normal rate right now,” said Mandy Brajuha, Vice President External Relations Kentucky Blood Center. ”And so, O donors and A donors are particularly in need, but all donations are needed right now.”

Brajuha says that O negative and A negative are the two most needed types of blood, but, as long as doctors continue to treat patients, all kinds of blood are going to be in demand.

“Blood’s not just used in surgeries and traumas, it’s used in cancer treatments which need to go on every day,” Brajuha said. “It’s used for childbirth and things like that, that don’t follow a timeline, that don’t understand that people aren’t donating as much as normal.”

And the pandemic is flipping the norms for donating on its head.

Officials at the Kentucky Blood Center say they’re seeing more people come into the actual blood centers to donate, and that’s a good thing, but without having mobile donations they’re missing out on donations they could usually count on.

“We’re down about 4,000 units this fall just from not going to high schools,” Brajuha said. “So, that’s a huge gap that you’re trying to make up.”

Brajuha says those mobile drives were a great asset because it made donating convenient. Now. because mobile drives at high schools and smaller businesses have dried up, due to the pandemic, those numbers are suffering.

“A lot of people donate because of the convenience of we’re right there,” Brajuha said. “They can leave their desk, go down and donate and be back upstairs in 45 minutes. When we can’t go to those places it’s kind of an out of sight out of mind kind of thing.”

If you’d like to donate you can call or go online at kybloodcenter.org to schedule an appointment.

