Gov. Beshear believes COVID-19 is slowing, but numbers are still too high

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 3,481 new cases and 16 new deaths in Kentucky on Wednesday.

“We continue to see some promising trends in our COVID-19 numbers. They are still far too high, but given that we were experiencing exponential growth before we took those difficult steps, this is evidence that we may not just be slowing down that growth, we may even be plateauing our cases,” said Gov. Beshear. “You have to slow down the train before you stop it, and you have to stop it before you turn it around.”

At least 209,136 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 2,118.

30,540 people have recovered from the virus.

The current positivity rate dropped to 9.23%, making this the sixth straight day of a declining rate.

3,015,072 Kentuckians have received tests.

The governor also announced that they are reviewing the applications requesting the $40 million Kentucky Food and Beverage Relief Fund.

$17.5 million has already been approved for distribution. The governor said they received a total amount of $36.4 million requested in assistance and 4,069 applications.

As of Wednesday, 117 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

