Advertisement

Gov. Beshear believes COVID-19 is slowing, but numbers are still too high

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 3,481 new cases and 16 new deaths in Kentucky on Wednesday.

“We continue to see some promising trends in our COVID-19 numbers. They are still far too high, but given that we were experiencing exponential growth before we took those difficult steps, this is evidence that we may not just be slowing down that growth, we may even be plateauing our cases,” said Gov. Beshear. “You have to slow down the train before you stop it, and you have to stop it before you turn it around.”

At least 209,136 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 2,118.

30,540 people have recovered from the virus.

The current positivity rate dropped to 9.23%, making this the sixth straight day of a declining rate.

3,015,072 Kentuckians have received tests.

12.09.2020 COVID-19 Update
12.09.2020 COVID-19 Update(WYMT)

The governor also announced that they are reviewing the applications requesting the $40 million Kentucky Food and Beverage Relief Fund.

$17.5 million has already been approved for distribution. The governor said they received a total amount of $36.4 million requested in assistance and 4,069 applications.

As of Wednesday, 117 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person identified in Perry County fire
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 3 million COVID-19 tests in Kentucky, 20 deaths
Dr. Sandy Schuldheisz, a doctor in Somerset, and her husband Steve, are battling COVID-19. Dr....
Somerset doctor told there weren’t any hospital beds for her husband battling COVID-19
Victims identified in Pike County Fire
COVID19
Local health department report new COVID-19 cases, two deaths Tuesday

Latest News

Kentucky State Capitol
Kentucky senate leaders announce 2021 legislative priorities
Kentucky Department of Education
Principals talk about spring return for in-person class
This wooden cut-out hangs in the entrance of Minnie Park, lighting blue for Tina Mosley.
Floyd County community lights up park for teacher diagnosed with colon cancer
FILE - This June 1, 2017 file photo shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla.
Anonymous donor gives nearly $65K to cover layaway items at Bristol Walmart
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, four deaths on Wednesday