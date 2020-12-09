Frontier Behavioral Health opens residential treatment facility, sees need increase throughout the pandemic

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Last month, Frontier Behavioral Health opened its second residential treatment facility.

“We found the necessity for a women’s program and with our partners we’ve been working in the court systems and some other agencies,” said CEO Randy Hunter.

In May, Frontier Behavioral Health opened a 24 bed men’s facility in Johnson County. The new treatment center is an eight bed facility for women in Floyd County.

“We quickly were able to fill that facility based on a lot of different factors of course the need in the area for addiction treatment and also you know with COVID-19 having a factor involved in that as well,” said Hunter.

Hunter says the need for treatment is high, as the COVID-19 pandemic has created an even larger opioid epidemic.

“During the course of the year we saw a lot of our good patients in our outpatient facilities actually they would relapse and so forth and so again the need for residential treatment,” said Hunter. “Everybody’s under a lot of stress with COVID-19 you know and that results in a lot of people with addiction issues and mental health issues a lot of their triggers and it causes them to fall back into their old ways sometimes.

Hunter says the focus and vision for Frontier Behavioral Health is to have several smaller facilities instead of 100 plus bed treatment centers.

“We’re more about treating a smaller group of people and having a better success rate than having larger more institutionalized facilities. We’re here to treat just our region,” said Hunter. “We want to treat them not only for addiction, but when they get well and they do better we want to treat them in our pediatrics for their kids, we want to treat them in our rural health centers and our primary care.”

Residential Director Chanel Musick, says the treatment programs they offer are 30, 60 and 90 programs. Each woman can choose what is best for their needs.

“They’re our family while they are in our program. We treat them like family they treat us like family. That’s the main thing is individualized care to show them what we need and what they need,” said Musick.

The treatment includes group therapy, individual therapy, peer support groups and basic life skill classes.

“We kind of get them ready for a job placement, school placement, outpatient that we’re still there for them. They still have a family to lean on when they need us the most,” said Musick.

She says the treatment is about showing them what is on the other side of addiction.

“When they come in, you see a person that is dead. That is just rock bottom and over a week you see the glow come back in their eyes. You see that they have people that care for them. They are human again. They don’t have the sickness that they’ve been trying to escape from for so long. They’re finally coming along and realizing who they are and who they can be and what they can be once they graduate our program,” said Musick.

Hunter says they hope to expand their programs next year and open both another women’s and men’s treatment facility.

