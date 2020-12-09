COVID-19 rapid antibody tests available at Kroger

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kroger Health will now be offering COVID-19 rapid antibody tests.

According to the company, the tests are now available at all Kroger Mid-Atlantic pharmacies. This includes more than 100 stores in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Virginia and Tennessee.

These tests are FDA-authorized and are conducted using a finger-prick blood sample. They are supplied by Whitmire Medical.

Customers should have a result within 15 minutes. Those who believe they may have been previously infected with COVID-19 and aren’t currently experiencing symptoms will be eligible to get tested.

They will cost $25, according to Kroger.

The purpose of these tests will inform patients if they have recently been infected with the virus that causes the coronavirus.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Kroger Heath has remained committed to helping people live healthier lives by offering in-clinic and at-home COVID-19 testing solutions supported by our multi-disciplinary team of licensed, trained and experienced healthcare providers,” said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. “Making rapid antibody testing available across our family of pharmacies will not only provide an affordable and convenient testing solution for individuals who want to understand if they have previously been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, but also help clinicians understand the long-term impacts of COVID-19 and potential public health strategies for fighting the disease.”

