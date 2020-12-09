Advertisement

Christmas elf from Winneconne donates trees to families in need

She started a Facebook page called Kristi Trees wanting to spread the Christmas spirit as the year 2020 comes to a close.
By Aisha Morales
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Christmas is only a couple weeks away and Santa Claus is busy at the North Pole, so he needs all the help he can get.

Action 2 News is hearing there’s an elf wandering around Northeast Wisconsin delivering Christmas trees to families in need.

“It’s so fun to dress up and then really for the children, to foster that Christmas spirit and Christmas giving and spread the magic,” said Kristi Schmidt who runs the Facebook page Kristi Trees.

Kristi Schmidt, a Christmas elf from Winneconne, came up with the idea just this month, realizing there’s a need.

She started a Facebook page called Kristi Trees wanting to share the Christmas spirit as the year 2020 comes to a close.

“The first response to a family that I delivered a tree to, the little girl was so excited, and I got really positive feedback, so that’s what spawned the idea,” said Schmidt.

The trees are delivered with care, as Kristi the elf scurries away after her delivery, leaving behind some personal touches.

“If they have children I’ll leave a special little note for the kids and I’ll leave candy canes and possibly an ornament if I have it,” said Schmidt.

Anyone who wants to support the cause can sponsor a tree to help bring a smile to a family who can’t afford one this year.

“It’s so nice too because it’s allowed people in the community to donate items like Christmas ornaments and lights and Christmas stands that they’re in need to get rid of too, and it can help someone else,” said Schmidt.

To help the cause check out Kriti Trees on Facebook here.

