Buckeyes will play in Big Ten Championship game after officials give exemption

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State football team will play in the Big Ten Championship game despite only playing five games this season.

The Big Ten’s athletic directors met Wednesday morning to to allow the Buckeyes in the conference championship game despite falling short of the league minimum of six games previously required to qualify for the game. The policy change was later approved by athletic directors and senior women administrators, and then received approval from university presidents and chancellors.

The Buckeyes will face Northwestern on December 19 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, with a potential spot in the College Football Playoffs on the line. The Buckeyes were ranked fourth in the latest CFP rankings, released Tuesday night.

Ohio State fell short of the six-game requirement after Michigan canceled Saturday’s game due to concerns over COVID-19 cases and student-athletes quarantining. The Buckeyes previously had games against Illinois and Maryland canceled.

