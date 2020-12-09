Advertisement

Buckeyes will play in Big Ten Championship game after officials give exemption

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields plays against Rutgers during an NCAA college football game...
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields plays against Rutgers during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(Jay LaPrete | AP)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State football team will play in the Big Ten Championship game despite only playing five games this season.

The Big Ten’s athletic directors met Wednesday morning to to allow the Buckeyes in the conference championship game despite falling short of the league minimum of six games previously required to qualify for the game. The policy change was later approved by athletic directors and senior women administrators, and then received approval from university presidents and chancellors.

The Buckeyes will face Northwestern on December 19 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, with a potential spot in the College Football Playoffs on the line. The Buckeyes were ranked fourth in the latest CFP rankings, released Tuesday night.

Ohio State fell short of the six-game requirement after Michigan canceled Saturday’s game due to concerns over COVID-19 cases and student-athletes quarantining. The Buckeyes previously had games against Illinois and Maryland canceled.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person identified in Perry County fire
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 3 million COVID-19 tests in Kentucky, 20 deaths
Dr. Sandy Schuldheisz, a doctor in Somerset, and her husband Steve, are battling COVID-19. Dr....
Somerset doctor told there weren’t any hospital beds for her husband battling COVID-19
Victims identified in Pike County Fire
COVID19
Local health department report new COVID-19 cases, two deaths Tuesday

Latest News

Mid-South Football
In his last game leading the Vols, Tennessee head coach Johnny Majors waits to take the field...
Tennessee legend Johnny Majors dies at age 85
Report: NCAA to allow voluntary on-campus workouts starting June 1
(Photo: Darrell Bird, 247Sports)
Commissioners tell VP no football before campuses open
NAIA set to pass liberal name, image and likeness legislation ahead of the NCAA