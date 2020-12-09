Advertisement

AG Cameron tweets about fight to keep private, religious schools open in Kentucky

Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Governor Andy Beshear (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Governor Andy Beshear (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 3:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is making his thoughts known on social media regarding his fight to keep religious schools open to in-person instruction in Kentucky.

The attorney general filed a brief with the United States Supreme Court regarding his support of a lawsuit filed by Danville Christian Academy against Gov. Andy Beshear.

Cameron tweeted Tuesday that he makes the case in his brief that Beshear’s executive order, which closes schools to in-person learning as the outbreak continues, provides no basis for closing schools while allowing other indoor activities to remain open. Cameron said it is a violation of the First Amendment.

“Today, a second grader, her parents, and a group of her classmates can go to the movies and then to the mall for Christmas shopping, but she cannot attend her religious school,” the brief reads. “Similarly, a five-year old can attend a private preschool class, but a five-year-old kindergartener cannot attend Danville Christian Academy. And an 18-year old freshman can attend science class at the University of Kentucky, but an 18-year old senior at Danville Christian cannot attend Bible class. In all of these situations, people are gathering and may spread or catch COVID-19.”

Beshear has argued that his order is valid because it does not single out religious schools and impacts all in-person classes equally, something an appeals court recently agreed with.

It has not yet been determined if the Supreme Court will hear the case.

