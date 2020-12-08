Gov. Beshear reports more than 3 million COVID-19 tests in Kentucky, 20 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear reported more than three million total COVID-19 tests have been conducted in his updated Tuesday.

The governor announced 3,114 new cases and 20 new deaths in Kentucky.

Tuesday’s cases are more than 1,000 less than last Tuesday’s number of cases. The positivity rate is down slightly to 9.56%.

At least 205,668 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 2,102.

30,358 people have recovered from the virus. 3,008,341 Kentuckians have received tests.

As of Monday, 114 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

