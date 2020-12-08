Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports more than 3 million COVID-19 tests in Kentucky, 20 deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By Paige Noel
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear reported more than three million total COVID-19 tests have been conducted in his updated Tuesday.

You can watch that here:

The governor announced 3,114 new cases and 20 new deaths in Kentucky.

Tuesday’s cases are more than 1,000 less than last Tuesday’s number of cases. The positivity rate is down slightly to 9.56%.

At least 205,668 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 2,102.

30,358 people have recovered from the virus. 3,008,341 Kentuckians have received tests.

As of Monday, 114 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

