Advertisement

Walmart, Sam’s Club selling at-home COVID-19 test collection kits

COVID-19 test collection kits will be available online at Walmart and Sam’s Club, the retail giant announced Thursday.
This March 17, 2020 photo shows a Walmart store in Mebane, N.C. AP Photo/Gerry Broom
This March 17, 2020 photo shows a Walmart store in Mebane, N.C. AP Photo/Gerry Broom(Gerry Broome | AP)
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WREG/WVLT) — COVID-19 test collection kits will be available online at Walmart and Sam’s Club, the retail giant announced in a blog post Thursday.

The options range in price from $99 to $135 and include the most basic at-home nasal swab kit shipped standard to an express-shipped COVID-19 + flu test, according to WREG. The saliva sample testing option is available, too.

To get the test kit, customers must purchase a code that will provide access to a health survey. Once the survey is complete, a physicians’ order will be given if it’s appropriate and the purchase will be completed.

WREG reports that the kit is then mailed to the customer, who is to self-collect their own sample and mail it to the lab for results.

Results can be expected within 24 to 48 hours after the test collection kit is received by the lab.

Walmart’s tests are available through myLAB Box, an at-home test collection company.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person identified in fatal crash on U.S. 23 in Pike County
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19 vaccine, reports more than 1,000 cases
COVID-19 vaccine side effects are no reason to avoid it, doctor says
Kentucky healthcare workers frustrated with COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, three deaths on Monday
Patients and bystanders are seen at the district government hospital in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh...
Hundreds ill, 1 dead due to unidentified illness in India

Latest News

Dry and chilly Tuesday, warmer temperatures ahead
Mountain student achiever 12/7
Mountain Student Achiever Sara Abigail Danese Shepherd
‘It’s not an emergency until it’s your emergency’: Harlan County surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 cases...
‘It’s not an emergency until it’s your emergency’: Harlan County surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 cases 11 p.m.
Jill Clayton was last heard from on Thanksgiving morning
WATCH | Sheriff: Rowan Co. woman’s boyfriend a suspect in her disappearance
WATCH | State and local health experts ask for patience as COVID-19 vaccine distribution...
WATCH | State and local health experts ask for patience as COVID-19 vaccine distribution timeline is updated