UK men’s basketball announces SEC television schedule

Kansas' Jalen Wilson (10) shoots as Kentucky's Lance Ware (55) defends during the first half of...
Kansas' Jalen Wilson (10) shoots as Kentucky's Lance Ware (55) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
By Willie Hope
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, AL. (WYMT) -

Kentucky’s men basketball scheduled tip times and television designations.

Each remaining game of Kentucky basketball is nationally televised. On January 30, the Kentucky Wildcats will play the Texas Longhorns in the SEC/BIG 12 Challenge. Currently, a tip time has not been scheduled but the game will be featured on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU

Schedule posted by UK athletics.

UK Men's Basketball remaining schedule
The University of Kentucky will have 15 of their 18 conference games televised on ESPN’s family of networks, with three games televised by CBS.

The Kentucky Wildcats will host Notre Dame on Saturday at Rupp Arena, the game will be televised by CBS.

UK will then host Detroit Mercy December 15, and play UCLA in Cleveland for the CBS Sports Classic December 19. The Cats will face off against their nonconference rival the Louisville Cardinals No. 25 on December 26.

The only ranked opponent in UK’s SEC conference schedule is Tennessee, while Alabama and Florida sit just outside of the top 25 rankings.

According to the current AP top 25, Kentucky will have six top 25 matchups.

