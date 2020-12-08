Advertisement

Two arrested on meth charges in Laurel County

Brian Moore & Nikki Brumet
Brian Moore & Nikki Brumet(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Sherriff’s received a complaint for possible drug activity Monday night in London.

Laurel County Sheriff’s arrested 40-year-old Brian Lynn Moore and 38-year-old Nikki Brumett.

Police say that when they arrived at the scene they found a loaded needle, glass meth pipe, methamphetamine, and other drug paraphernalia.

Moore, of Corbin, was charged with possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Moore was wanted on a Knox District warrant for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and fleeing or evading police.

Brumett, of London, was charged with possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both Moore and Brumett were taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

