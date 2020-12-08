Advertisement

Tuesday marks 40th anniversary of John Lennon’s death

Flowers, photos and memorabilia adorn the "Imagine" mosaic in Central Park's Strawberry Fields,...
Flowers, photos and memorabilia adorn the "Imagine" mosaic in Central Park's Strawberry Fields, in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, on the 40th anniversary of the death of John Lennon.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(CNN) – Tuesday marks the 40th anniversary of the assassination of rock legend John Lennon.

Lennon was shot to death by Mark David Chapman on Dec. 8, 1980, outside of the Dakota apartment building in New York City, where Lennon lived.

Lennon was 40 years old. He would have turned 80 this past October.

Lennon’s musical career was marked not only by his iconic work with the Beatles, but also by his work as a solo artist.

Chapman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.

Chapman has been denied parole numerous times, most recently earlier this year.

