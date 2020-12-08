Sunshine and warmer temperatures return

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Clouds will continue to move out of here this evening which means we’ll see more sunshine for your Wednesday!

Tonight and Tomorrow

Clouds are slowly moving out of the mountains, but I still think we’ll see some clouds tonight. Temperatures look to drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

We should see plenty of sunshine tomorrow with highs getting back into the lower 50s! We could see some clouds move in Wednesday night with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 30s.

Extended Forecast

The sunshine and warmer temperatures continue Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s with overnight lows in the low to mid-40s. It’ll be a lot warmer especially compared to the last week or so. Clouds will start to increase Friday as our next system moves in Saturday.

Cloudy and soggy conditions return this weekend. Saturday looks windy and rainy as a cold front arrives. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. The cooler air doesn’t arrive until Sunday with highs starting out in the mid-40s early in the day and temperatures dropping quickly behind the front. A few showers could continue Sunday and with those temperatures dropping we might see a rain/snow mix.

Models are all over the place after Saturday, so we will continue to keep an eye on the forecast. A lot can change over the next few days.

