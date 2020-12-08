Advertisement

Singer and musician Jonathan Pickow dies at age 62

Jonathan Pickow died Sunday and will be buried in the Viper community of Perry County.
Jonathan Pickow died Sunday and will be buried in the Viper community of Perry County.(WYMT)
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The son of legendary folk singer Jean Ritchie, as well as a well-known singer and musician in his own right, Jonathan Pickow died on Sunday at the age of 62.

Though born and spending most of his life in New York, Pickow recently moved to the Viper community in Perry County where his mother was born and raised.

He began his singing career at an early age and appeared with his mother and concerts and folk festivals across the country. He later produced and performed on many of her albums.

He will be remembered for his tenor voice, banjo and dulcimer playing and his sense of humor.

As of Wednesday, no services are planned and Pickow will be buried beside his mother and father in Viper.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person identified in fatal crash on U.S. 23 in Pike County
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19 vaccine, reports more than 1,000 cases
COVID-19 vaccine side effects are no reason to avoid it, doctor says
Kentucky healthcare workers frustrated with COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, three deaths on Monday
Fire kills 1 in Perry County

Latest News

Coats 4 Kids Pikeville
Pike County organizations layer the love with ‘Coats for Kids’- 4:30 p.m.
Coats for kids tags.
Pike County organizations layer the love with ‘Coats for Kids’- 6 p.m.
Pikeville's Coats for Kids program is working to give coats to kids in need.
Pike County organizations layer the love with ‘Coats for Kids’
Mountain Student Achiever at 6
Mountain Student Achiever Jenna Grayson