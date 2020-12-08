Singer and musician Jonathan Pickow dies at age 62

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The son of legendary folk singer Jean Ritchie, as well as a well-known singer and musician in his own right, Jonathan Pickow died on Sunday at the age of 62.

Though born and spending most of his life in New York, Pickow recently moved to the Viper community in Perry County where his mother was born and raised.

He began his singing career at an early age and appeared with his mother and concerts and folk festivals across the country. He later produced and performed on many of her albums.

He will be remembered for his tenor voice, banjo and dulcimer playing and his sense of humor.

As of Wednesday, no services are planned and Pickow will be buried beside his mother and father in Viper.

