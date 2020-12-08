Sheriff: Rowan Co. woman’s boyfriend a suspect in her disappearance

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - A Rowan County woman last seen on Thanksgiving morning is still missing. After finding a strange scene inside her home, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Department does have a suspect in her disappearance.

“The ingredients for broccoli casserole were sitting on the stove, including a pot of water she was getting ready to boil. It looked like she left the room and just never came back,” said Katherine Holbrook, the sister of Jill Clayton.

Clayton left those ingredients out 12 days ago now. She hasn’t been heard from since around 10 a.m. Thanksgiving morning when neighbors say they heard her and her boyfriend, Gary Jeffries, arguing loudly.

“I think they had at best a rocky relationship. It sounded like they’ve had a history of domestic violence. One of her sisters reported that a few weeks ago she had shown up with some bruising on her,” Detective Donnie Hall with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Department said.

Clayton was supposed to go to her family’s Thanksgiving dinner, but Jeffries showed up in her place.

“We asked where Jill was, and he said ‘She’s not feeling well.’ So a couple of days went by and we asked each other ‘Have you talked to Jill? Have you talked to Jill?’” Holbrook said.

When Clayton’s sister and cousin, Holbrook and Stephanie Purvis, got to her house, they found her phone still plugged into a wall charger and her car still in the driveway. They say she’s never gone more than a day or two without talking to family.

“We’re wanting to ask people, especially on CCC Trail, if they have security cameras facing the road, if they would review those looking for his truck or car,” Purvis said.

Detective Hall says Jeffries is a convicted felon, and now a suspect in Clayton’s disappearance. Jeffries was arrested November 30 after being found asleep in his truck with a gun in his possession by Louisville Metro Police. This leaves a crucial four-day window between his arrest and the last time anyone saw Clayton.

“It’s something as simple as you saw a truck like that pulled off on the side of the road. You know, that’s exactly the kind of information we need,” Holbrook said.

Those details could help the family searching for answers.

The sheriff’s department did search several areas with tracking and cadaver dogs. But the area is so rural and thick with cliffs and ponds, they need help especially in the Mocabee and Porter Creek, Hogtown and Clack Mountain areas.

Jeffries was arrested by Louisville Metro Police on unrelated charges November 30. He is now a suspect in Jill’s disappearance. Her family is asking for everyone to keep an eye out and report anything you may know about her disappearance to the Sheriff’s Dept. — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) December 8, 2020

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.