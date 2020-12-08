Richland Volunteer Fire Department taking donations to help firefighter hospitalized with COVID-19

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Richland Volunteer Fire Chief Billy Mills says there is only one way to describe firefighter Jimmy Hubbard.

“There is nobody in Knox County with a bigger heart than Jimmy,” Mills said.

It was three weeks ago when Mills learned that Hubbard was hospitalized in Corbin with COVID-19, but it was other health factors that were of concern.

“Jimmy battled and defeated childhood cancer, and then it was just a couple years ago Jimmy had a heart attack,” Mills said. “So when I heard that Jimmy had it, I was really scared.”

That led to Mills and the fire department reaching out to the community, looking for donations that would help Hubbard get back on his feet.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with support from the public,” Mills said. “This community has always supported our fire department, major. They’ve always backed us up.

Mills says it is not the money or the amount donated that has been inspiring. It is the outreach from all over that struck him the most.

“That’s what really amazed us. People that may have never even heard of the Richland Fire Department is donating money to help one of our firefighters,” Mills said. “It touches your heart.”

