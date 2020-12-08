Advertisement

Northern lights may sweep across northern US

The aurora borealis could be seen as far south as Nebraska and Iowa
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A powerful solar flare headed for Earth could bring the northern lights to America’s heartland this week.

The Space Weather Prediction Center has issued geomagnetic storm alerts for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. That means North America could be in for a celestial show.

The aurora borealis should be visible across the northern tier of the United States in an arc from Washington to Maine, dipping as far south as Nebraska and Iowa in the Plains.

The geomagnetic storm is expected to peak late Wednesday into early Thursday, along with the light show. The solar flare was recorded Monday on the sun’s surface.

Canada’s Northern Lights Centre says the northern lights are “the result of collisions between gaseous particles in the Earth’s atmosphere with charged particles released from the sun’s atmosphere.”

The changes in color are due to the type of gas particles that are colliding with the particles from the sun caused by a solar storm.

Pale green and pink are the most common colors. Shades of red, yellow, green, blue and violet have been seen, too.

To see the northern lights, you’ll need a good view of the northern horizon.

You’ll see better if you get away from city light pollution. That way it won’t overshadow the subtle flickers.

Ultimately, viewing conditions will depend on the weather in your area.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person identified in fatal crash on U.S. 23 in Pike County
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19 vaccine, reports more than 1,000 cases
COVID-19 vaccine side effects are no reason to avoid it, doctor says
Kentucky healthcare workers frustrated with COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, three deaths on Monday
Fire kills 1 in Perry County

Latest News

Dr. Sandy Schuldheisz, a doctor in Somerset, and her husband Steve, are battling COVID-19. Dr....
Somerset doctor told there weren’t any hospital beds for her husband battling COVID-19
An American flag waves in front of the Supreme Court building, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, on Capitol...
Supreme Court rejects GOP bid to halt Biden’s Pennsylvania win
The department says the outpour of support they have received has been overwhelming.
Richland Volunteer Fire Department taking donations to help firefighter hospitalized with COVID-19
Stunning aurora borealis from space