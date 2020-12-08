Advertisement

Near-fatal incident: Kentucky parents arrested after child ingests drugs, police say

Brandon Wilson
Brandon Wilson(Madison Co. Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Police say the parents of an infant are facing charges after the child ingested drugs.

According to the arrest citations, Richmond officers were called to the Baptist Health emergency room on December 3 for a call about an infant that had been exposed to liquid Methadone.

Police say the child had to be given Narcan in what they called a near-fatal incident.

The child’s parents, Brandon Wilson and Hillary Burch, were both arrested on wanton endangerment charges. Burch is no longer in the Madison County Detention Center.

The child was removed from the home by Child Protective Services.

