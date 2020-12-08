London Police K-9 helps make drug arrest on her first day

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - London Police’s newest K-9 officer helped her handler and other officers make a drug arrest Sunday on her first day on the job.

Three officers conducted a traffic stop on North Main Street around 7:45 p.m. Sunday evening when they noticed that the driver of the vehicle was using a cell phone and not wearing a seat belt.

When the officers made contact with the driver, 37-year-old Rebecca Cobb, she appeared nervous and was unable to provide valid insurance, as well as driving on a suspended license.

Officer Dillon Blair noticed that Cobb had a plastic bag in plain view in the back seat of the car with a leafy green substance inside. Blair conducted an open-air search with his K-9 Dora when the dog alerted officers to the driver and passenger sides of the car.

Upon searching the car, officers seized several bags containing several bags of meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, as well as large bags of cash.

Cobb was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana, buying and possessing drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain insurance, operating on a suspended license, failure to wear a seat belt, and driving while on a cell phone.

She was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

