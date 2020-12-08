Local health department report new COVID-19 cases, two deaths Tuesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across the mountains reported new COVID-19 cases and two deaths Tuesday.

The Bell County Health Department reported the county’s 28th death. Health officials also reported 19 new cases bringing the total to 1,436 with 280 of those active.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported that a 75-year-old woman from Knott County died. This brings the county’s death toll to 12. The county also reported seven new cases bringing the total to 615 with 161 of those active. Lee County reported six new cases bringing the total to 320 with 111 of those active. There are 11 new cases in Leslie County bringing the total to 352 with 148 of those active. Letcher County reported 31 new cases bringing the total to 578 with 195 of those active. There are seven new cases in Owsley County bringing the total to 259 with 119 of those active. Perry County reported 53 new cases bringing the total to 1,101 with 369 of those active. Wolfe County has four new cases bringing the total to 200 with 83 of those active.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 42 new cases bringing the total to 2,849 with 1,039 of those active.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported six new cases and three probable cases in Clay County bringing the total to 992 with 388 of those active. Jackson County has two new cases and one probable case bringing the total to 431 with 104 of those active. Rockcastle County reported 18 new cases and four probable cases bringing the total to 524 with 115 of those active.

The Knox County Health Department reported 32 new cases with six of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 1,424 with 172 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 48 new cases bringing the total to 1,670 with 340 of those active. The Walmart in Williamsburg also closed out of an abundance of caution at 2 p.m. for cleaning and stocking. The store will reopen Wednesday at 7 a.m.

The Harlan County Health Department reported 10 new cases bringing the total to 1,055.

The Pike County Health Department provided an update Tuesday. The county has 2,153 total cases with 502 of those active. There are 22 deaths and 1,629 have recovered.

The Floyd County Health Department reported 23 new cases bringing the total to 1,435 with 170 of those active.

