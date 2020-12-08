Kentucky unemployment claims backlog jumps to nearly 88,000

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As COVID-19 cases increase across Eastern Kentucky, so has the number of unprocessed unemployment claims across the state.

According to the latest data from the Labor Cabinet, Kentucky’s backlog of unemployment claims has jumped to 87,715, which is 14 percent higher than it was two weeks ago.

The majority of the remaining unprocessed claims were filed between June and October. However, there are still more than 600 unprocessed claims that date back to March.

Kathy Walling said she’s waited for benefits since July, along with more than 13,000 others who filed during that month.

“It’s getting a little frustrating now because of not being able to work,” Walling said. “Thankfully I’m a pretty good manager with my money so I was OK up until now, but now it’s going to get a little tight if I don’t get some income coming in.”

Gov. Andy Beshear blamed the growing backlog on the 20-year-old computer system the Labor Cabinet uses to process unemployment claims. He said the state plans to spend $4 to $6 million to update it.

“I know we look at these numbers and we say it was 70,000 last month and it’s 70,000 this month,” Beshear said. “Yes, but another month has gone by where sadly other people are filing for unemployment, so please know that each month that goes by brings new claims that we’re working on.”

In the meantime, Walling said she’s forced to keep waiting just as she has done every day since July.

“I’ve asked friends what they are doing to get the situation resolved, and everybody is saying the same thing,” Walling said. “There’s no answers.”

Below is a month-by-month breakdown of the remaining unprocessed claims:

March – 604 claims

April – 10,536 claims

May – 10,854 claims

June – 12,779 claims

July – 13,708 claims

August – 13,055 claims

September – 11,923 claims

October – 14,256 claims

