Advertisement

Kentucky unemployment claims backlog jumps to nearly 88,000

(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)(KMVT)
By Gray Media
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As COVID-19 cases increase across Eastern Kentucky, so has the number of unprocessed unemployment claims across the state.

According to the latest data from the Labor Cabinet, Kentucky’s backlog of unemployment claims has jumped to 87,715, which is 14 percent higher than it was two weeks ago.

The majority of the remaining unprocessed claims were filed between June and October. However, there are still more than 600 unprocessed claims that date back to March.

Kathy Walling said she’s waited for benefits since July, along with more than 13,000 others who filed during that month.

“It’s getting a little frustrating now because of not being able to work,” Walling said. “Thankfully I’m a pretty good manager with my money so I was OK up until now, but now it’s going to get a little tight if I don’t get some income coming in.”

Gov. Andy Beshear blamed the growing backlog on the 20-year-old computer system the Labor Cabinet uses to process unemployment claims. He said the state plans to spend $4 to $6 million to update it.

“I know we look at these numbers and we say it was 70,000 last month and it’s 70,000 this month,” Beshear said. “Yes, but another month has gone by where sadly other people are filing for unemployment, so please know that each month that goes by brings new claims that we’re working on.”

In the meantime, Walling said she’s forced to keep waiting just as she has done every day since July.

“I’ve asked friends what they are doing to get the situation resolved, and everybody is saying the same thing,” Walling said. “There’s no answers.”

Below is a month-by-month breakdown of the remaining unprocessed claims:

  • March – 604 claims
  • April – 10,536 claims
  • May – 10,854 claims
  • June – 12,779 claims
  • July – 13,708 claims
  • August – 13,055 claims
  • September – 11,923 claims
  • October – 14,256 claims

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person identified in fatal crash on U.S. 23 in Pike County
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear: Kentucky surpasses more than 200,000 COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 vaccine side effects are no reason to avoid it, doctor says
Kentucky healthcare workers frustrated with COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
Snowfall Forecast 12.06
Showers arrive tonight, flurries begin shortly after
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in...
Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks

Latest News

‘It’s not an emergency until it’s your emergency’: Harlan County surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 cases...
‘It’s not an emergency until it’s your emergency’: Harlan County surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 cases 11 p.m.
Jill Clayton was last heard from on Thanksgiving morning
WATCH | Sheriff: Rowan Co. woman’s boyfriend a suspect in her disappearance
WATCH | State and local health experts ask for patience as COVID-19 vaccine distribution...
WATCH | State and local health experts ask for patience as COVID-19 vaccine distribution timeline is updated
The first shipments will target long-term care facilities and frontline healthcare workers.
State and local health experts ask for patience as COVID-19 vaccine distribution timeline is updated