Kentucky men’s basketball vs. Detroit Mercy postponed again

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Kentucky men’s basketball game vs. Detroit Mercy on Dec. 15 in Rupp Arena has been postponed.

The game, originally scheduled for Nov. 27 in the Bluegrass Showcase and then rescheduled to Dec. 15 because of COVID-19 safety protocols, has been postponed a second time due to concerns with COVID-19 protocols and calendar logistics, the Gazelle Group announced Tuesday.

The postponement is due strictly to testing and safety logistics. Both UK and Detroit Mercy will continue with their current practice and playing schedule. The health and safety of Wildcat student-athletes, coaches and staff remains UK Athletics’ No. 1 priority.

The status of the game – in addition to Detroit Mercy’s games vs. Morehead State and Richmond that were also a part of the Bluegrass Showcase –will be determined at a later date once COVID-19 protocols and calendar logistics provide the opportunity for a comprehensive and safe resolution.

UK ticket holders will receive communication via email if additional changes are made to Kentucky’s schedule throughout the season. Given the unusual nature of this season – specifically, the current unknowns related to postponed games getting rescheduled or canceled games getting replaced – UK Athletics appreciates the continued support, flexibility and understanding of its ticket holders. If circumstances change during the season and games are canceled and not rescheduled, UK Athletics will evaluate credit and refund options for the ticket portion of payment at the conclusion of the season.