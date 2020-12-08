Fire kills 1 in Perry County

ARY, Ky. (WYMT) - An early morning fire killed one person in the Ary community of Perry County.

Firefighter Ronnie Dillion said Fisty Volunteer Fire Department and Jakes Branch Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire around 4:30 a.m. on Hwy. 476.

After extinguishing the fire, Deputy Coroner Jeff Combs said firefighters found a body inside the home.

Right now, we do not know if it was a man or a woman.

Combs said the body was sent to Frankfort for an autopsy.

The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.