Dry and chilly Tuesday, warmer temperatures ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The cooler weather will stick around for today, but a warm-up is on its way!

Today and Tonight

This morning we will wake up to below freezing temperatures. Although it will be cold, the winter weather we saw yesterday should be completely gone. We will remain dry throughout the day with a mixture of sun and clouds. The clouds will be more dominant this morning and slowly clear away throughout the day. Highs will be warmer than yesterday, but still chilly, only reaching the low 40s.

Tonight we will see mostly clear skies with a few clouds passing by. Temperatures will cool back down and into the upper 20s!

Extended Forecast

Mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures return Wednesday! Although we will wake up in the 20s, highs will get into the low 50s by the afternoon. Overnight lows will remain above freezing for the first time in several days, as they only fall to the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday and Friday we will continue to see plenty of sunshine with highs getting back into the upper 50s to low 60s. Overnight lows will only drop into the 40s both nights as well.

The dry stretch ends by the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 50s with showers moving in. Saturday looks pretty gloomy. Showers continue a little bit into your Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-40s early in the day and will drop throughout the day as that system moves out of here.

We look to dry out again as we enter the new week on Monday.

