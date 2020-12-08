COVID-19 pandemic impacting area ‘Shop with a Cop’ events

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Annual “Shop with a Cop” events usually see police interact with and use donated funds to help children during the holiday season.

Gilbert Acciardo with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says they considered canceling their Shop with a Cop event this year but re-considered. They wanted to find a way to continue especially with so many more people in need this year.

“The kids just light up when they come through the door,” Acciardo said.

Acciardo says they have had Shop with a Cop during every Christmas season since 1996. Last year, they served 200 children and their families with each child receiving $100 to buy a toy and clothing. But they knew they had to make adjustments this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Each child is limited to shopping with just one adult and everyone needs to wear masks. Temperature checks will be conducted upon entering the store.

“But there is such a great need, especially with COVID-19 around now, the need is so great. We just felt like we needed to do it,” said Acciardo. “This year instead of having all 200 children and chaperones attend at the same time, every hour we will have another group of 40 children and their chaperones. It’s going to be totally different this year.”

Somerset Police are also requiring masks and social distancing for their event as well, according to Captain Mike Correll.

“We are obviously going to follow the same protocols most businesses are following,” Correll said. “There will be temperature checks when they walked in.”

Kentucky State Police troopers also said that instead of their traditional “Shop with a Trooper” event, the troopers themselves are delivering presents to children.

“These are kids that have been identified by schools family resource centers, as kids in need. That probably wouldn’t have much of a Christmas if not for Shop with a Cop programs in place, " Acciardo said.

The shop with a cop event in Laurel County is Saturday, while Somerset will have theirs on December 19. Both events will take place at their respective Walmarts.

