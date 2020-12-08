Christmas for Charity event going virtual this year

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing traditional events are changing.

The Christmas for Charity is an annual event in Hazard, totaling 21 years to help provide for a charity in need but this year it will be all virtual.

Tim Deaton, a board member, says although it might not replace the usual atmosphere they have several plans to keep people entertained.

“We are going to be doing it completely virtual on zoom and participants can buy an individual ticket and they will receive a link to login or your business or organization can sponsor a room in actual zoom room,” said Deaton. “Throughout the night we will cut in to live video feeds and talk with you. Then we’re gonna be having all kinds of things happen like trivia night and we are going to do an auction of garlands, wreaths, centerpieces, and things like that. We’re gonna have all kinds of different fun music.”

Deaton saying the most important goal behind the event is still in place.

“We need our community to still continue to rally behind us just as they have in the past 21 years because the main importance of what we’re doing is giving which is the whole point of Christmas,” said Deaton.

This year the money raised will go to the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter.

Allie Mullins, shelter manager, says the money will help with the more than $4,000 needed to construct and complete a new addition to their building.

“That will help a ton with that. We weren’t expecting to get it done until spring because of all the money we have to come up with and when we found that out it was like a miracle,” said Mullins. “What we’re gonna do is we are going to decorate the lobby up here and a few of the workers are coming down and we are going to be walking the dogs around to show them off. Hopefully, that will get a few of them adopted. "

You can purchase a ticket, donate, or get more information here.

