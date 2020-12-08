Attorneys produce new evidence in Brett Hankison case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dozens of pieces of evidence have been filed in the case against former LMPD Det. Brett Hankison.

Images, documents and videos are part of a discovery file in the criminal case against the former narcotics detective.

Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing his weapon into the apartment next to Breonna Taylor’s during an LMPD raid on her apartment in March. Taylor was killed, but neither Hankison nor the other two officers with him were charged in her death.

Hankison has pleaded not guilty.

The discovery file includes ambulance response records, crime scene photos and videos, the shooting trajectory report, FBI lab reports and an interview of Hankison conducted by the FBI.

Some of the information already was made public in the release of LMPD’s Public Integrity Unit case file, which included more than 4,000 pages and more than 60 videos.

A discovery filing is a normal action during a criminal investigation where both the prosecution and defense attorneys get to see what evidence has been collected and may be presented during trial.

The documents state the redactions of personal information that would be considered an invasion of privacy for those involved, including Taylor, were made in record time.

