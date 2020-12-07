Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19 vaccine, reports more than 1,000 cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear is giving Monday’s COVID-19 update.

The governor announced 1,972 new cases and 10 new deaths in Kentucky. Monday was lower than the last two Mondays.

The positivity rate is at 9.60%.

At least 202,592 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 2,082.

30,239 people have recovered from the virus.

2,992,319 Kentuckians have received tests.

Gov. Beshear also gave an update on the release dates for the vaccine. Beshear said during the week of Dec. 13-19 Pfizer allocated 38,025 doses. During the week of Dec. 20-26, Moderna allocated 76,700 doses. Moderna also allocated 33,800 doses during the week of Dec. 27-31. More Pfizer allocations will be announced at a later date.

The governor also said he would not be extending the executive orders for restaurants, gyms, etc. once they expire on December 13.

As of Monday, 114 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

