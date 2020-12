MT. STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - A second person is now in jail following a bank robbery in Mt. Sterling.

Larry Crump is accused of robbing Peoples Bank in November. He was arrested days later.

Police now say his uncle, Garry Crump, helped him hide the stolen money.

Detectives say more arrests are possible.

