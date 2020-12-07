Advertisement

UK moves public COVID-19 testing site to Kroger Field parking lot

By Jim Stratman
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re coming off of one of the worst weeks Kentucky has seen since the pandemic began.

Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

Health officials say following the guidelines and getting tested are the best ways to track and slow the virus. The University of Kentucky is looking to help in that effort.

Cars moved through lanes of testing out at Kroger Field with relative ease Monday morning, that’s something University of Kentucky Chief of Police Joe Monroe was looking for.

“We’re seeing a good flow of traffic going very smoothly,” Monroe said.

Monroe says the Kroger Field location is replacing the one on College Way for the time being. Now that football season is over, the ability to spread out in the Kroger Field parking lot can help increase testing capacity.

PREVIOUS: UK expands testing as COVID-19 cases continue to surge

“This gives us a lot more space and capacity to do more testing, so instead of running two lanes, we’re going to be running six lanes of testing daily,” Monroe said. “We’re not seeing many wait times like we were at the other sites so it’s been a good positive being able to expand our capacity by having more space.”

Monroe says, between the College Way site and the site out at Eastern State Hospital UK, they were testing roughly 1,000 to 1,100 people a day. Now, with more space, he hopes those numbers will go up as more people get tested.”

“With everything going on in the state and we’re seeing numbers increase in the past number of weeks we think it’s very important that everyone go get tested, that way we’re able to really attack this coronavirus,” Monroe said.

Tests will be given from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

The testing is free to anyone in the community. Monroe says the site at Kroger Field will be operational until December 30. At that point, it will switch back to student testing as the university prepares for the second semester.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person identified in fatal crash on U.S. 23 in Pike County
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear: Kentucky surpasses more than 200,000 COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 vaccine side effects are no reason to avoid it, doctor says
Kentucky healthcare workers frustrated with COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
Snowfall Forecast 12.06
Showers arrive tonight, flurries begin shortly after
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in...
Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks

Latest News

Pikeville Medical Center
Pikeville Medical Center CEO talks about the pandemic and receiving the vaccine
The coroner identified the victim as Jordan Ledford.
Family looking for answers after Madison County teen killed in crash
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19 vaccine, reports more than 1,000 cases
Joe Biden taps his health team as the COVID-19 crisis worsens, but both a vaccine and a...
Biden taps health team amid COVID-19 crisis
Lincoln Co. man battles COVID-19
Southern Kentucky man has difficult, lonely battle with COVID-19