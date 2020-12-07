UK expands testing as COVID-19 cases continue to surge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Sunday marks exactly nine months since Kentucky’s first reported COVID-19 case, and we continue to set record highs.

In the past week, the state has topped 200,000 cases and 2,000 deaths.

“I remember when we were doing the first predictions on the number of cases and the number of deaths,” Lexington Emergency Physician Dr. Ryan Stanton said. “It said 1,200 deaths and I thought that was ridiculous.”

What Dr. Stanton said health experts didn’t count on was the third and worst surge we’re seeing right now.

“There are so many cases out there, not only mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic but folks that do have symptoms but are blaming it on something else or have COVID symptoms but got a negative test result,” Dr. Stanton said. “So, there’s a lot of exposure out there, a lot of ways to get it.”

With the virus so widespread, the University of Kentucky is trying to make sure testing is too.

“What we’re doing right now is expanding our testing,” UK Chief of Police Joe Monroe said. “Tomorrow we’re moving from our College Way site just down the street.”

Moving its testing site to the Kroger Field Blue Lot will increase the number of lanes for cars from just two to six.

“What we’re trying to accomplish is to do about 40,000 tests before the end of this month and really attack this Coronavirus,” Monroe said.

Especially just days before the first Kentuckians are expected to be vaccinated.

“We want to limit as many losses as we can limit during this home stretch,” Dr. Stanton said. “So, the more people we can save, the more people we can prevent from having the virus which potentially has significant long term side effects and complications, is going to be huge.”

The testing site at Kroger Field is also expanding its operating hours. Tests will be given from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

