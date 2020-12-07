Three men arrested on drug charges in Laurel County
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men. Police found methamphetamine and suboxone in the possession of the three men.
42-year-old, Michael D. Jones of London was arrested at his home and was charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
47-year-old Michael E. Whittemore of East Bernstadt was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
39-year-old Johnny Burkhart of East Bernstadt was charged with public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance.
The three men were taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.
