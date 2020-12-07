Three men arrested on drug charges in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men. Police found methamphetamine and suboxone in the possession of the three men.

42-year-old, Michael D. Jones of London was arrested at his home and was charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.

47-year-old Michael E. Whittemore of East Bernstadt was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

39-year-old Johnny Burkhart of East Bernstadt was charged with public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance.

The three men were taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

