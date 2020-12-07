Southern Kentucky man has difficult, lonely battle with COVID-19

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky man says others died around him and he feared he would be next.

Greg Snow of Stanford believes he is recovering from COVID-19 but he says the virus did him in.

He says he felt alone in what might have been the battle of his life.

“It’s been a lonely and scary ride. I think I’ve hit the pinnacle and heading towards home now,” said Snow.

Snow says those closest to him could not be with him.

“Well, you’re alone, you don’t get to see your family, support with my family, my mom, it helps. I’m 55, but I’m a tough old bird. You don’t get to see them for 2 weeks, all of this is going on around you. It gives you a different perspective on life,” he said.

Snow had nearly every symptom and double pneumonia.

”Not to be grotesque but when it gets into your lungs, it makes jelly out of your lungs,” said Snow.

Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center recently had to expand its COVID-19 unit to the fifth floor. There are now 41 patients there and between seven and eight are on a ventilator. Snow says he knew many around him were a lot worse.

“Four nights ago I had three to four die around me,” he said.

He’s been on 17 different medications but says prayer has been the only thing that’s truly helped.”

“All the glory has to go to God, though. He’s, without him, I don’t know if I could have kept my sanity,” said Snow.

Snow’s wife and daughter also have COVID-19 but have since recovered.

