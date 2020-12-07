Rally held at WV Capitol for winter sports

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For several winter sports athletes, the season was about to begin.

“It’s not about who wins the state championship or whatever, but it’s about these kids that work,” said St. Marys girls basketball coach Howie Meeks.

Meeks says his team last year was his best in four years. They found out that their season abruptly ended while they were still on the bus on the way to the state tournament.

“It was tough,” Meeks said. “But not as tough as a few weeks ago on a Friday, go to lunch come back and I got girls crying everywhere because of the stoppage until January.”

Last month, Gov. Jim Justice issued an executive order pushing back winter sports until Jan. 11.

A decision that is encouraged several winter sports parents, coaches and students to go to the capitol to make their voices heard.

“With precautions taken, we could be just as safe as what football was,” rally organizer Mary Mullins said, “I know parents would be even willing to even let their kids play, sit out in their vehicles. Just the kids and the coaches in the gym just to get that chance.”

Saturday’s West Virginia Department of Education color-coded map showed that 27 of the state’s 55 counties are in red or orange, which would make schools there unable to compete in sports this week. Another 10 counties are in gold.

