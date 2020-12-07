Advertisement

Pikeville Medical Center CEO talks about the pandemic and receiving the vaccine

Pikeville Medical Center
Pikeville Medical Center(WYMT)
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) -

As the coronavirus continues into the ninth month here in Kentucky case numbers increase in the state.

Donovan Blackburn, CEO of Pikeville Medical Center, sat down with WYMT’s Steve Hensley for Issues & Answers.

“When we look at from April through November we had 654 and then the last month of November we had 641. So we almost match what we have done for the entire year,” said Blackburn. “We’ve seen a drop in admissions. We have about 20 patients now in our ICU we have a capacity of about in our Covid ward 28 patients about 60% of those are unfortunately still on ventilators. "

Blackburn says there have been some concerning moments surrounding hospital capacity.

“There’s a lot of hospitals within the region that depend upon us as a regional facility to be able to transfer patients in. There was a point about a month ago that we were not able to take transfers in. We had to decline those into for them to other facilities,” said Blackburn.

PMC is one hospital selected to receive the initial shipment of the vaccine. If the timeline goes as plan they will receive the shipment on December 15th with 975 doses.

“Because it’s the Pfizer vaccine first you had to have the ultra-cold storage capabilities which is -80°C. You had to be able to store it as such. PMC has not one but two of the freezers,” said Blackburn. " I think once the first and initial doses are out there and done then more and more people will feel comfortable and certainly be willing and come up in line to do so. So I think it’s just a matter of time. "

As he continues to express the obligation and duty to protect those who are the weakest throughout the population.

