Phil Hoskins named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky senior defensive tackle Phil Hoskins has been named the Southeastern Conference Defensive Lineman of the Week, announced today by the league office.

The marks the first SEC weekly honor for Hoskins in his career and Kentucky’s eighth this season (Jordan Wright, Defense, Oct. 10; Max Duffy, Special Teams, Oct. 10; Landon Young, Offensive Lineman, Oct. 17; Jamin Davis, Defense, Nov. 14; Chance Poore, Special Teams, Nov. 14; Landon Young, Offensive Lineman, Nov. 14; J.J. Weaver, Freshman, Nov. 14).

Hoskins, a native of Toledo, Ohio, made four tackles, including one for loss, plus a quarterback hurry in Kentucky’s 41-18 win over South Carolina on Senior Night last Saturday. On the first possession of the game, on third-and-5, his two-yard tackle for loss forced a field goal that was missed by the Gamecocks. His quarterback hurry came in a series that ended in a punt.

Hoskins was granted a 6th-year extension waiver by the NCAA prior to the 2020 season after missing all of 2019 with a knee injury. Off the field, he graduated in May of 2020 with a degree in community leadership and development and is currently working on a second degree in family science with a minor in communication.

