Make-A-Wish Foundation gives 10-year-old Knoxville girl her dream puppy

Kayleigh Summey, a 10-year-old girl from Knoxville got the French bulldog puppy she was hoping for. She named the dog Stella.
Meet Stella
Meet Stella(Megan Summey)
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 4:47 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Kayleigh Summey, a 10-year-old girl from Knoxville got the French bulldog puppy she was hoping for Make A Wish East Tennessee made sure this dream came true.

“I just like how scrunchy their faces are and how funny they are,” said Kayleigh.

She named the puppy Stella.

Her dad Seth Summey said the Make a Wish Foundation is a great organization.

“Just blessed very, very blessed. A lot of people out there don’t get to experience stuff like this. Either from our end- receiving or from giving them or just flat out is experiencing the joy that these wishes bring to these kids,” said Seth.

According to a press release from Make A Wish East Tennessee, Kayleigh loves animals and has from an early age. She wished for a puppy because it will give her comfort, help with anxiety and be a great companion during the pandemic. Kayleigh also said she looks forward to dressing up and pampering her pet.

Make-A-Wish East Tennessee grants wishes to children with critical conditions to provide hope, strength, and joy. Wishes are medicine and can help children face treatment with a renewed commitment. Additionally, wishes give children, their parents, and others a chance to enjoy a special time together.

Because of the pandemic, Make-A-Wish East Tennessee is finding new and creative ways to grant wishes while keeping the special children it serves safe. That includes limiting travel and interactions with crowds and granting “wishes to have.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

