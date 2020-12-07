Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, two deaths on Monday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers and two deaths on Monday.

The Whitley County Health Department reported the county’s 19th death. Health officials also reported 37 cases on Saturday, 10 new cases on Sunday and 45 new cases Monday. This brings the county’s total to 1,622 cases with 299 of those active. The health department is also warning those who visited the Bryant and Son True Value Hardware or WD Bryant’s in Williamsburg between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on December 1st through December 4th may have been exposed to COVID-19. The notice only applies to customers of the upper lumber shed at the Williamsburg location.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported the eighth death in Clay County. The death was a 74-year-old woman. The county also reported 24 new cases with 11 of those being inmates at the Clay County Detention Center. This brings the county’s total to 986 cases with 396 of those active. Jackson County reported 10 new cases and five probable cases bringing the total to 429 cases with 104 of those active. In Rockcastle County, there are 29 new cases and 11 probable cases bringing the total to 506 cases with 114 of those active.

The Bell County Health Department reported 23 new cases bringing the total to 1,417 cases with 270 of those active.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 90 new cases from Saturday through Monday bringing the county’s total to 2,807 cases with 1,223 of those active.

The Knox County Health Department reported 34 new cases with eight of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 1,392 cases with 152 of those active.

Knox County health officials also had many COVID-19 exposure warnings. An employee at IGA in Barbourville tested positive so if you visited the store on Thursday, December 3 between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m., monitor for symptoms. An employee at Kroger in Corbin on Cumberland Falls Highway tested positive for the virus as well. If you visited this Kroger on Wednesday, December 2 between 10 .m. and 6 p.m. or Thursday, December 3 between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. you should monitor for symptoms. There was a positive case at the Pizza Hut in Barbourville. If you visited the restaurant between the hours of 2 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, Thursday, December 3, Friday, December 4 or between the hours of 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, monitor for symptoms. Lastly, an employee at Walmart in Barbourville also tested positive. Health officials say if you visited the store on Wednesday, December 2 between 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Thursday, December 3 between 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, December 4 between 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday, December 5 between 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. to also watch for symptoms.

The Lawrence County Health Department reported 10 new cases bringing the total to 511 cases with 111 of those active.

The Floyd County Health Department reported 28 new cases bringing the total to 1,412 cases.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported 110 new cases and eight probable cases. Knott County has 14 new cases bringing the total to 608 with 157 of those active. Lee County has four new cases bringing the total to 314 with 105 of those active. There are 19 new cases in Leslie County bringing the total to 341 with 147 of those active. Letcher County reported 24 new cases bringing the total to 547 with 169 of those active. Owsley County has four new cases bringing the total to 252 with 116 of those active. Perry County reported 46 new cases bringing the total to 1,048 with 335 of those active. There are seven new cases in Wolfe County bringing the total to 196 with 83 of those active.

The Harlan County Health Department reported 13 new cases bringing the total to 1,045.

